Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Synchronoss (SNCR) ended the recent trading session at $12.77, demonstrating a -1.69% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile services company had lost 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Synchronoss will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.25, marking a 44.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $43.31 million, indicating a 22.18% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $173.36 million, indicating changes of +184.4% and -19.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Synchronoss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Synchronoss is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Synchronoss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.92. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

