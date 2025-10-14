Synchronoss (SNCR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Synchronoss (SNCR) closed at $5.26, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Shares of the mobile services company witnessed a loss of 11.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.35, reflecting a 234.62% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $43.04 million, reflecting a 0.19% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $172.17 million, which would represent changes of -49.69% and -0.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 72.73% lower. Synchronoss currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Synchronoss is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.74, which means Synchronoss is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.