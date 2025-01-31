Synchronoss (SNCR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Synchronoss (SNCR) closed at $9.88, marking a -1% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

The the stock of mobile services company has risen by 4.94% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.10, indicating a 111.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $43.64 million, indicating a 5.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Synchronoss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Synchronoss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.86, so one might conclude that Synchronoss is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

