Synchronoss (SNCR) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 9.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pinned at $69.8 million, indicating a 33.7% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss per share of 28 cents, much narrower than the 62 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other, the average surprise being 77.8%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors

Synchronoss’ third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the company’s existing relations with its large customers. The firm’s large deals with the likes of Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, British Telecom, Vodafone, Comcast, the three Japanese carriers, and others are likely to have helped it weather the pandemic-induced economic downturn.

The company generates about 70% of its recurring revenues from the aforementioned relationships, which provide it a solid base of revenues even amid such uncertain times.

Additionally, its cost-saving initiatives are likely to have boosted Synchronoss’ profitability during the quarter under review. The company’s cost-cutting measures include executives’ pay cut, reduction in workforce and contractors, facilities rationalizations, renegotiation of contracts with vendors and suppliers, and merit increase and bonus deferrals.

Management expects these measures to deliver approximately $55 million in annualized operating expenses reductions. Of the total, Synchronoss projects $45 million to be realized during the current year.

Nonetheless, Synchronoss’ performance is expected to have been hurt by business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the September-end quarter. Retail store operators make up for significant contribution to the company’s revenues. However, as retail stores across the world remained closed during most of the July-September period, the company’s top line might have been adversely impacted.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Synchronoss this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Synchronoss currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

