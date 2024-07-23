Synchronoss (SNCR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synchronoss (SNCR) closed at $10.01, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

The mobile services company's shares have seen an increase of 25.83% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. On that day, Synchronoss is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 125.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.09 million, down 27.84% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $172.84 million, indicating changes of +139.72% and -19.41%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Synchronoss presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Synchronoss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.57. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.41.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNCR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

