Synchronoss (SNCR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Synchronoss (SNCR) closed the most recent trading day at $1.15, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile services company had lost 26.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Synchronoss will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Synchronoss to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $62.4 million, down 10.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $261.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +180% and -6.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Synchronoss is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Synchronoss is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.3.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

