Synchronoss (SNCR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Synchronoss (SNCR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.63, moving +2.42% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

The stock of mobile services company has risen by 6.43% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.61% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 47.92% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $42.59 million, indicating a 2% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $172.42 million, which would represent changes of -28.22% and -0.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Synchronoss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Synchronoss is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Synchronoss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.61, which means Synchronoss is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

