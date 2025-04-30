Synchronoss (SNCR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Synchronoss (SNCR) closed at $10.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company had lost 6.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 34.09% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.11 million, down 2% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $174.4 million. These totals would mark changes of -3.07% and +0.46%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Synchronoss presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Synchronoss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.51 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

