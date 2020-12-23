Synchronoss (SNCR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.1%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. SNCR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 43.1% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Synchronoss currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Price

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. price | Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Internet - Software industry is NIC Inc. EGOV, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR): Free Stock Analysis Report



NIC Inc. (EGOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.