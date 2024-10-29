Synchronoss (SNCR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Synchronoss (SNCR) reached $11.29, with a +1.35% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

Shares of the mobile services company witnessed a loss of 25.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.25, showcasing a 44.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.31 million, down 22.18% from the year-ago period.

SNCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $173.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +184.4% and -19.17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Synchronoss possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Synchronoss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.31 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

