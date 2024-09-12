Synchronoss (SNCR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Synchronoss (SNCR) ending at $13.67, denoting a +0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

The mobile services company's stock has climbed by 14.62% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating a 44.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $43.31 million, reflecting a 22.18% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $173.36 million, demonstrating changes of +184.4% and -19.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Synchronoss. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Synchronoss is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Synchronoss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.47.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

