Synchronoss (SNCR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Synchronoss (SNCR) standing at $13.32, reflecting a +0.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

Shares of the mobile services company have depreciated by 6.86% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Synchronoss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Synchronoss to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.31 million, down 22.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $173.36 million, which would represent changes of +184.4% and -19.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Synchronoss is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Synchronoss's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.39 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

