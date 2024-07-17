Synchronoss (SNCR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Synchronoss (SNCR) ended the recent trading session at $9.87, demonstrating a +1.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile services company had gained 25.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Synchronoss in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 125.93% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.09 million, indicating a 27.84% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $172.84 million, representing changes of +139.72% and -19.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchronoss should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Synchronoss is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Synchronoss currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.44.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.