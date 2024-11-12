Synchronoss reports Q3 adjusted EPS (26c), consensus 32c

Reports Q3 revenue $43.0M, consensus $43.28M. “We continue to make strong progress in strengthening our financial performance and customer relationships, including the signing of a three-year extension with SFR for our Personal Cloud platform, as well as delivering year-over-year improvements in key financial results. In the third quarter, our 8% year-over-year revenue growth was driven by 5.1% year-over-year subscriber growth, and resulted in the achievement of approximately 37% adjusted EBITDA growth compared to the prior year period. As a result of the continuing positive progress we have achieved in our financial results, we are pleased to be in a position to increase our full year guidance for revenue, adjusted gross margin, recurring revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. We also released the latest version of our Personal Cloud platform, which builds upon our already robust platform and gives users upgrades they have asked for, as well as enhancements to usability and core backup features. We are always listening to our subscribers and carrier partners in order to add features that users want while enhancing the security, operating efficiency, and functionality of our Personal Cloud platform,” stated Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss (SNCR).

