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Synchronoss Names Pat Doran CEO Following Lumine Group Acquisition

March 26, 2026 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a personal cloud platform for telecom operators, Thursday announced that it has appointed Pat Doran as its Chief Executive Officer, after its acquisition by Lumine Group Inc. (LMN.V), a software company.

Doran takes over from former CEO Jeff Miller and CFO Lou Ferraro, who have stepped down after the close of the acquisition.

As part of the transition, Synchronoss is defining its organizational structure from within, aligning the company with its operating priorities and delivering innovative cloud solutions to its global customer base, the company said in a statement.

Today, LMN shares closed at C$22, down 4.72% on the TSXV.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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