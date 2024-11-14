Synchro Food Co., Ltd. Reports Strong First Half of 2024

Synchro Food Co., Ltd. (JP:3963) has released an update.

Synchro Food Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 13% increase in net sales and a notable rise in operating profit by 24.4%. The company’s consolidated financial position also strengthened, showing a rise in total assets and net assets. Looking ahead, Synchro Food forecasts continued growth with a projected 16.6% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

