News & Insights

Stocks

Synchro Food Co., Ltd. Reports Strong First Half of 2024

November 14, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Synchro Food Co., Ltd. (JP:3963) has released an update.

Synchro Food Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a 13% increase in net sales and a notable rise in operating profit by 24.4%. The company’s consolidated financial position also strengthened, showing a rise in total assets and net assets. Looking ahead, Synchro Food forecasts continued growth with a projected 16.6% increase in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

For further insights into JP:3963 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.