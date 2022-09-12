Synaptics (SYNA) & WNC Team Up for Smart Display Platform

Synaptics Inc. SYNA announced the availability of artificial intelligence-enabled WNC’s Smart Display platform, which is powered by its processor and development framework.

WNC’s Smart Display is powered by Synaptics’ VS600 series processor and the Synaptics Neural Network Acceleration and Processing (SyNAP) development framework. It is a liquid-crystal display (LCD) platform that will feature biometrics by using face and voice identification, interactive gaming, wireless connectivity and augmented reality. The smart display platform is an Amazon Alexa-compatible device with customized voice assistants ensuring optimal voice interaction and control.

Leveraging Synaptics VS600 series’ camera image signal processor, multimedia processing, display, security, and AI capabilities, the Smart Display solution is expected to transform the way viewers interact with screens. It will address various market segments like operator assistants, monitors, video conferencing devices, security panels and kitchen appliances.

Synaptics VS600 Series & SyNAP

The VS600 series is a family of high-performance multimedia System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions that combines a central processing unit (CPU), neural processing unit (NPU) and Graphics processing unit (GPU) into a single software-enriched SoC. Synaptics VS600 family is designed specifically with human perceptive intelligence for a new generation of smart displays, smart cameras, video soundbars, set-top-boxes, voice-enabled devices and emerging computer vision Internet of things (IoT) products.

SyNAP is a full-stack solution and AI-enabled framework that enables efficient “on-device” execution of deep-learning models for advanced features such as user identification and behavioral prediction through video, vision and voice. It allows smart devices to perform ambient computing for intuitive interaction with end-users, ensuring high levels of privacy and security.

Synaptics continues to expand its footprint in various smart devices bringing converged video, vision, audio and voice technologies along with AI and wireless connectivity capabilities. Investments in far-field voice technology and intellectual property portfolio gains for video, vision, audio and security with a focus on enabling high performance, low power, and highly secure SoC solutions position the company for growth within the fast-paced market of consumer IoT devices.

In fiscal 2022, Synaptics’ revenues from the IoT product application market segment came in at $1.10 billion. The figure represented 63.3% of the human interface solution provider’s net fiscal top line.

However, macroeconomic woes due to rising inflation and component prices along with ongoing geopolitical issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and US-China trade war might impact Synaptics’ near-term performance. Moreover, continued supply-chain disruptions and logistics delays are anticipated to hurt its near-term prospects.

