Synaptics (SYNA) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Synaptics SYNA is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on May 7.



For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues between $330 million and $350 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $337 million, indicating an increase of 0.91% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.42 per share, suggesting a jump of 71.08% from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 36.11%.

Synaptics Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Synaptics Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Synaptics Incorporated Quote

Factors at Play



Synaptics’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results are likely to have benefited from a healthy backlog of $284 million, as noted by management in its last earnings call.



Moreover, strong bookings, a growing customer base and healthy product sell-in and sell-through patterns are expected to have been key positives.



Further, Synaptics’ focus on controlling operating expenses with more disciplined spending and selective project investments is expected to have boosted profitability. The company’s cost-saving initiatives are expected to have led to a non-GAAP gross margin of 42-44%, as projected by the company, marking the third consecutive quarter with a gross margin above 40%.



The company’s market-leading position for both touchpads and secure fingerprint sensors in the PC market makes us optimistic about the impending quarterly release. New design momentum with its OLED touch sensors is also likely to have benefited the top line.



Additionally, with respect to the IoT business, the company’s solid prospects in the edge SoC are anticipated to have been a tailwind.



However, macroeconomic perils, given the coronavirus pandemic, persisted as a key concern this earnings season. Moreover, Synaptics is a display component supplier of Apple AAPL, which witnessed a decline in iPhone sales in the March quarter. This is likely to have affected Synaptics as well.



What Our Model Says



The proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Synaptics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Synaptics has an Earnings ESP of +1.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.



