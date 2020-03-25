Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $53.06, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 23.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 18.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 24.07%.

SYNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SYNA to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $333.51 million, down 0.15% from the prior-year quarter.

SYNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.72 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43% and -7.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SYNA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SYNA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SYNA has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.67.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.