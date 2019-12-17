Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synaptics (SYNA) closed the most recent trading day at $64.84, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had gained 13.09% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SYNA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SYNA is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $354.44 million, down 16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

SYNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1% and -11.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SYNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SYNA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, SYNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.23.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

