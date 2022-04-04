Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $194.20, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 10.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Synaptics as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.55, up 74.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $465.75 million, up 42.96% from the year-ago period.

SYNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.89 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.05% and +29.67%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Synaptics is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Synaptics has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.09, which means Synaptics is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SYNA has a PEG ratio of 1.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SYNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

