Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $217.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 1.16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Synaptics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Synaptics is projected to report earnings of $3.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $465.75 million, up 42.96% from the year-ago period.

SYNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.89 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.05% and +29.67%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Synaptics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Synaptics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.2.

Also, we should mention that SYNA has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

