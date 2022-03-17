Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $226.69, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 3.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.9% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Synaptics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Synaptics is projected to report earnings of $3.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $465.75 million, up 42.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.89 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.05% and +29.67%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Synaptics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Synaptics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.67, so we one might conclude that Synaptics is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SYNA has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SYNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

