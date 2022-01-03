Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synaptics (SYNA) closed the most recent trading day at $288.57, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had gained 3.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Synaptics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Synaptics to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $414.1 million, up 15.8% from the year-ago period.

SYNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.21 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.71% and +18.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.89% higher within the past month. Synaptics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Synaptics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.68.

Meanwhile, SYNA's PEG ratio is currently 2.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

