Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $80, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had gained 3.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.63% in that time.

SYNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, up 39.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $324.40 million, down 4.56% from the prior-year quarter.

SYNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.39% and -5.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SYNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SYNA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SYNA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.07.

Investors should also note that SYNA has a PEG ratio of 1.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SYNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

