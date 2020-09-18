Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $81.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had gained 1.07% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SYNA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SYNA is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $324.40 million, down 4.56% from the year-ago period.

SYNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.56% and -5.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SYNA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.37% higher. SYNA is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, SYNA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.38.

We can also see that SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

