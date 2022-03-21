Synaptics (SYNA) Soars 3.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Synaptics SYNA shares rallied 3.4% in the last trading session to close at $234.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1% gain over the past four weeks.

Synaptics’ stock appreciated on continued optimism surrounding the demand for its products and solutions. The company is benefiting from its leadership position in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capacitive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. Continued strong demand for notebooks due to work-from-home and online learning is a major tailwind.

This maker of touch-screen technology is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +75.4%. Revenues are expected to be $465.75 million, up 43% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Synaptics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SYNA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Synaptics is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.1% higher at $62.05. LSCC has returned -2.5% in the past month.

Lattice's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +10.5% over the past month to $0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +50%. Lattice currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.