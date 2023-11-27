Synaptics (SYNA) Price Target Increased by 8.29% to 111.07

The average one-year price target for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been revised to 111.07 / share. This is an increase of 8.29% from the prior estimate of 102.57 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.86% from the latest reported closing price of 103.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.18%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 44,487K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,131K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 79.67% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 2,411K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,910K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company.

Trigran Investments holds 1,359K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,329K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Synaptics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

