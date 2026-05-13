Synaptics (SYNA) Price Target Increased by 20.18% to 124.54

The average one-year price target for Synaptics (NasdaqGS:SYNA) has been revised to $124.54 / share. This is an increase of 20.18% from the prior estimate of $103.63 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.95% from the latest reported closing price of $131.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is an decrease of 240 owner(s) or 43.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNA is 0.05%, an increase of 57.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 45,377K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,021K shares representing 18.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 78.97% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,664K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,682K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,586K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,536K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 22.74% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.