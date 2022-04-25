Synaptics (SYNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $150.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 31.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Synaptics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.55, up 74.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $465.75 million, up 42.96% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.92 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +56.42% and +28.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher. Synaptics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Synaptics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

