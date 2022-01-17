Synaptics (SYNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synaptics (SYNA) closed the most recent trading day at $245.57, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 6.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Synaptics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Synaptics is projected to report earnings of $3.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $414.1 million, up 15.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.21 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.71% and +18.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Synaptics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Synaptics has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.91 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.91.

It is also worth noting that SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SYNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SYNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.