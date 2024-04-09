Synaptics (SYNA) Launches New Products to Expand Portfolio

Synaptics Incorporated SYNA recently launched its Astra platform, along with SL-Series of embedded AI-native Internet of Things (IoT) processors and the Astra MachinaTM Foundation Series development kit. The latest product launches signify the company’s commitment to expanding its portfolio in the IoT space.

The products will serve developers in integrating AI capabilities into their products without depending on data centers. Moreover, the SL-Series processors are designed to provide developers with high computational capabilities while maintaining low power consumption. Together, these products offer developers flexibility and scalability, allowing the products to be deployed across applications designed for consumer, enterprise and industrial markets.

Moreover, the SL-Series processors come with multi-core Linux or Android systems on chips (SoCs), which are based on Arm CortexA-series CPUs and include hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing on audio, video, vision, image, voice and speech.

Synaptics Incorporated Price and Consensus

Synaptics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Synaptics Incorporated Quote

The Astra Machina Foundation Series development kit supports the SL-Series processors, aiding both novices and experts in unlocking the processors' AI capabilities, processing power, graphics performance and wireless connectivity.

Synaptics is focusing on investing in its Core IoT products that account for its wireless and processor product revenues. SYNA is witnessing the normalization of channel inventory in the wireless division. Moreover, Synaptics’ inventory levels of PC, wireless and mobile product divisions are also getting normal over time.

Yet, the company encounters challenges amid global economic uncertainty and reduced worldwide demand. Additionally, inventory accumulation persists in the enterprise sector, with slower-than-anticipated movement. This slowdown in enterprise IT spending has particularly affected higher-margin segments of SYNA’s business.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Synaptics carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SYNA have lost 8.8% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Bentley Systems BSY and Bill Holdings BILL. While NVDA and BSY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BILL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 4 cents to $23.84 in the past seven days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 231% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $1.02 in the past 60 days. Shares of BSY have gained 17.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bill Holdings’ 2024 earnings per share has been revised 32 cents northward to $2.44 in the past 60 days. Shares of BILL have lost 16.2% in the past year.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.