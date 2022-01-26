Synaptics (SYNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Synaptics (SYNA) closed the most recent trading day at $191.48, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 34.45% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Synaptics as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Synaptics is projected to report earnings of $3.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $414.1 million, up 15.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.21 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.71% and +18.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Synaptics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Synaptics has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.85 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.85, which means Synaptics is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SYNA's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

