Synaptics (SYNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synaptics (SYNA) closed at $165.84, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of touch-screen technology had lost 19.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Synaptics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.55, up 74.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $465.75 million, up 42.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.89 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion, which would represent changes of +56.05% and +29.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synaptics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Synaptics is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Synaptics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.41, which means Synaptics is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that SYNA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

