Synaptics (SYNA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 10%

Synaptics Incorporated SYNA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 32.8% in the past one-month time frame.



The move came in after the company reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2020 (Sep 28, 2019).



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Synaptics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Synaptics Incorporated Price

Synaptics Incorporated price | Synaptics Incorporated Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Electronics – Semiconductors industry is Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is SYNA going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Up or Down"> Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.