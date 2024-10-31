Synaptics Shareholders Influence Future Through Key Votes

Synaptics ( (SYNA) ) has shared an update.

At the recent Annual Meeting, shareholders voted on key proposals, including electing directors, ratifying KPMG LLP as the independent auditor, approving the 2019 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan, and endorsing executive compensation. Notably, a significant majority of the 39.9 million shares on record participated, reflecting strong shareholder engagement in shaping the company’s future direction.

