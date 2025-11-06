Synaptics Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net loss of $20.6 million or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $23.1 million or $0.58 per share last year.

Net revenue for the first quarter was $292.5 million, compared to $257.7 million last year.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter was $43.3 million or $1.09 per share, compared to $32.5 million or $0.81 per share last year.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $300 million, plus or minus $10 million and adjusted earnings per share of $1.65, plus or minus $0.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.