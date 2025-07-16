Synaptics Incorporated Announces Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Synaptics will report Q4 and fiscal year 2025 results on August 7, 2025, with a conference call for investors.

$SYNA Insider Trading Activity

$SYNA insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

$SYNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $SYNA stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYNA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

$SYNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SYNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $80.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $105.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $105.0 on 01/22/2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics



®



Incorporated (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 on



Thursday, August 7, 2025,



after the market closes. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at



2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)



, to discuss the results.





To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at





Synaptics Q4 FY2025 Earnings Call Registration





.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf75ecb14f9714f7d81a1df40e7a7f797







Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call, as well as associated materials, will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at



https://investor.synaptics.com



.







About Synaptics Incorporated:







Synaptics (Nasdaq:



SYNA



) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is a force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.





Follow Synaptics on



LinkedIn



,



X



, and



Facebook



, or visit



www.synaptics.com



.







For further information, please contact:







Munjal Shah





Synaptics





+1-408-518-7639







munjal.shah@synaptics.com





