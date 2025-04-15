Synaptics Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Synaptics will report Q3 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call for analysts and investors.

Synaptics Incorporated announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 8, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call for analysts and investors will take place at 2:00 p.m. PT, with pre-registration required for participation. The call will discuss the quarterly results, and registrants will receive details to access the call. Additionally, a live and archived webcast will be available on Synaptics' Investor Relations website.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq:





SYNA





) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), to discuss the results.





To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should pre-register at





Synaptics Q3 FY2025 Earnings Call Registration





.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI116ee59c921049ac96b9faa761d08c9c







Registrants will receive dial-in information and a unique passcode to access the call. We encourage participants to dial-in into the call ten minutes ahead of scheduled time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at



https://investor.synaptics.com



.







About Synaptics Incorporated:







Synaptics (Nasdaq:



SYNA



) is leading the charge in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for the world’s most forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros



TM



wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play.





Follow Synaptics on



LinkedIn



,



X



, and



Facebook



, or visit



www.synaptics.com



.







For further information, please contact:







Munjal Shah





Synaptics





+1-408-518-7639







munjal.shah@synaptics.com





