Synaptics Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $64.9 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $13.8 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $152.7 million or $3.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.3% to $470.1 million from $325.8 million last year.

Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $64.9 Mln. vs. $13.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.55 -Revenue (Q3): $470.1 Mln vs. $325.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.