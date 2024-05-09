Synaptics Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):

Earnings: -$18.1 million in Q3 vs. $10.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.46 in Q3 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $21 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.49 per share Revenue: $237.3 million in Q3 vs. $326.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $230-$260 Million

