Synaptics Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):

Earnings: $1.8 million in Q2 vs. -$9.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $36.6 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.86 per share Revenue: $26.2 million in Q2 vs. $237.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $1.05

