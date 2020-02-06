Synaptics Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $19.8 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $12.8 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $70.1 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $388.3 million from $425.5 million last year.

Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $70.1 Mln. vs. $54.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q2): $388.3 Mln vs. $425.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $330 - $350 Mln

