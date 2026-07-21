Synaptics Has 35-Plus Robotics Customers. Its Product Chief Just Held His Stake

Key Points

The total disposition of 1,848 shares was executed at an average $114.19 per share, representing a total value of approximately $211,023.

This activity resulted in a 2% reduction in the insider’s direct equity holdings.

The disposal was comprised of 1,488 shares withheld for tax obligations and 360 shares sold under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

10 stocks we like better than Synaptics ›

Vikram Gupta, the chief product officer at Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), disposed of 1,848 shares of common stock in transactions completed on July 17, 2026, and July 20, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $211,023 Shares sold 1,848 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 81,586 Post-transaction value $9.27 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.19); post-transaction value based on July 20, 2026 market close ($113.60).

Key questions

What was the primary driver for this disposition of equity?

Approximately 80% of the total volume—1,488 shares—was non-discretionary, as these shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the settlement of restricted stock units.

Approximately 80% of the total volume—1,488 shares—was non-discretionary, as these shares were withheld by the company to satisfy tax withholding obligations triggered by the settlement of restricted stock units. How does the discretionary sale align with the insider’s trading strategy?

The sale of 360 shares was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on September 12, 2025, which provides a structured framework for liquidity that is not contingent on current market conditions.

The sale of 360 shares was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on September 12, 2025, which provides a structured framework for liquidity that is not contingent on current market conditions. What is the recent financial and market context for the company?

Synaptics stock achieved a one-year gain of 72% as of the July 20, 2026, transaction date, while reporting trailing-twelve-month revenue of $1.2 billion and a net loss of $48.1 million.

Synaptics stock achieved a one-year gain of 72% as of the July 20, 2026, transaction date, while reporting trailing-twelve-month revenue of $1.2 billion and a net loss of $48.1 million. Does the insider retain a meaningful stake in the company?

Yes, Vikram Gupta remains a direct shareholder with 81,586 shares, representing approximately 0.2% of the firm, which had a market capitalization of $4.5 billion as of the July 17, 2026, market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $114.05 Market Capitalization $4.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$48.1 million

Company Snapshot

Synaptics develops and markets semiconductor product solutions, including AudioSmart for advanced sound and voice processing, ConnectSmart for high-speed multimedia connectivity, and DisplayLink for compressed video transmission, generating revenue across audio, video, and connectivity solutions.

The company operates a fabless semiconductor business model, designing specialized chips for consumer electronics and computing devices while leveraging third-party manufacturing partners to optimize capital efficiency and scalability.

Synaptics serves original equipment manufacturers and system integrators in the personal computing, mobile, and consumer electronics markets, with primary customers including major laptop, smartphone, and peripheral device manufacturers.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global semiconductor solutions provider with $1.2 billion in TTM revenue, specializing in human-machine interface and connectivity technologies. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with its stock appreciating 72% over the past year, reflecting investor confidence in its product portfolio and market positioning. Synaptics maintains competitive advantages through its specialized expertise in audio processing, video transmission, and connectivity solutions that enhance user experience across diverse consumer and computing platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

The discretionary piece of this filing is just 360 shares, worth about $41,000. Everything else, roughly 80%, was scooped up for taxes when Gupta's restricted stock settled. For the executive who owns Synaptics' product roadmap, keeping 81,586 shares while a sliver goes to the IRS doesn’t raise any red flags for investors at all.



More interestingly, however, those products are increasingly aimed at edge AI. Synaptics grew fiscal third-quarter revenue 10% to $294.2 million, led by a 31% jump in core internet-of-things chips, and rolled out an FDA-cleared and design-win pipeline in what management calls physical AI and robotics, with more than 35 customers now engaged there, “including a leading generative AI OEM,” according to the latest earnings call. CEO Rahul Patel also said the company is "delivering highly differentiated products and solutions.” Ultimately, this robotics engagement is worth keeping an eye on, especially since a product chief holding his shares while wins accumulate is a modest signal that the roadmap has runway.

Should you buy stock in Synaptics right now?

Before you buy stock in Synaptics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Synaptics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $364,562!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,247,668!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 894% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Synaptics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.