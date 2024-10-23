News & Insights

Synaptics expands in Taiwan

October 23, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Synaptics (SYNA) announced it has expanded in Hsinchu, now making Taiwan Synaptics’ largest employee base worldwide. The expansion underscores the increasingly large role of Taiwan in the semiconductor industry and gives Synaptics headroom to grow both its essential operations and engineering expertise. Among other things, the facilities will house the team that develops AI-enabled Edge devices for the IoT to capture a piece of the rapidly growing $24B market across consumer, automotive, enterprise, and industrial applications.

