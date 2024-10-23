Synaptics expands in Taiwan

Synaptics (SYNA) announced it has expanded in Hsinchu, now making Taiwan Synaptics’ largest employee base worldwide. The expansion underscores the increasingly large role of Taiwan in the semiconductor industry and gives Synaptics headroom to grow both its essential operations and engineering expertise. Among other things, the facilities will house the team that develops AI-enabled Edge devices for the IoT to capture a piece of the rapidly growing $24B market across consumer, automotive, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYNA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.