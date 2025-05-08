SYNAPTICS Earnings Results: $SYNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SYNAPTICS ($SYNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $266,600,000, missing estimates of $270,333,996 by $-3,733,996.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SYNA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SYNAPTICS Insider Trading Activity
SYNAPTICS insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940
- VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $99,459.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
SYNAPTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of SYNAPTICS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 2,003,347 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $152,895,443
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 594,017 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,335,377
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 499,078 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,801,250
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 455,740 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,039,752
- UBS GROUP AG added 407,000 shares (+374.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,062,239
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 346,681 shares (+105.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,458,693
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 224,925 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,332,221
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
SYNAPTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for SYNAPTICS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYNA forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.