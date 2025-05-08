SYNAPTICS Earnings Results: $SYNA Reports Quarterly Earnings

SYNAPTICS ($SYNA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $266,600,000, missing estimates of $270,333,996 by $-3,733,996.

SYNAPTICS Insider Trading Activity

SYNAPTICS insiders have traded $SYNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEN RIZVI (See Remarks) purchased 3,600 shares for an estimated $248,940

VIKRAM GUPTA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,234 shares for an estimated $99,459.

SYNAPTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of SYNAPTICS stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SYNAPTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYNA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

