Synaptics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SYNA

In trading on Monday, shares of Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $200.72, changing hands as low as $194.89 per share. Synaptics Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYNA's low point in its 52 week range is $114.05 per share, with $299.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $197.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.