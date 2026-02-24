Synaptics (BIT:1SYNA) Price Target Increased by 19.70% to 88.25

The average one-year price target for Synaptics (BIT:1SYNA) has been revised to €88.25 / share. This is an increase of 19.70% from the prior estimate of €73.73 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €68.27 to a high of €110.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.30% from the latest reported closing price of €75.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics. This is an decrease of 109 owner(s) or 17.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SYNA is 0.11%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.87% to 44,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,021K shares representing 18.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYNA by 78.97% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,536K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYNA by 22.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,255K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYNA by 6.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,184K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares , representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYNA by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SYNA by 43.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.