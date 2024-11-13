Synaptics announces $400M convertible senior notes offering

Synaptics (SYNA) announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

