Synalloy Corp Q4 adjusted earnings of -$0.09 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synalloy Corp (SYNL):

-Earnings: -$0.89 million in Q4 vs. $0.55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Synalloy Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.85 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Revenue: $67.95 million in Q4 vs. $72.67 million in the same period last year.

